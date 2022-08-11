DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,181,000 after buying an additional 103,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 6.7% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 487,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $51,192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of DaVita by 10.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA opened at $91.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average of $101.81. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.