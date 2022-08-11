DecentBet (DBET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $59,953.66

DecentBet (DBET) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $59,953.66 and $76.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,156.40 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00037654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00127311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00067409 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

