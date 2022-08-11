DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Reaches $0.0535

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $4,150.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038414 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame.

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

