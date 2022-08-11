DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Reaches $0.0535

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $4,150.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015415 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038414 BTC.
DEEPSPACE Coin Profile
DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame.
DEEPSPACE Coin Trading
