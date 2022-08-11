Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,035.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NYSE:DAL opened at $33.93 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

