Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $5.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.81. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 2.8 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

CM stock opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

