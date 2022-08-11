Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €90.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s current price.

LEG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($161.22) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($137.65) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, July 4th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock traded up €2.96 ($3.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €89.18 ($91.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,942 shares. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($100.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €83.96 and a 200-day moving average of €98.24.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

