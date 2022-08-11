Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $270.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.05.

NYSE:ALB opened at $259.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 5.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 20.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

