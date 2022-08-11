Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a €12.10 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Price Performance

EOAN opened at €8.95 ($9.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.05. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.02).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.