Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €22.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €22.50 ($22.96) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.50 ($27.04) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

FRA:DTE traded down €0.13 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €18.86 ($19.24). 6,670,865 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.68. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($18.50).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

