Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.67

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.67 ($18.03) and traded as high as €18.99 ($19.38). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €18.77 ($19.16), with a volume of 4,940,892 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.50 ($27.04) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.43) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.68.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

