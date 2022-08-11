DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Lessened by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for approximately 2.6% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 85.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.96. 49,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,545. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.01. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $410,645. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

