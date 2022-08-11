Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HZNOF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.66. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972. Dexterra Group has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

