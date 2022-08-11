Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Dexterra Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE DXT remained flat at C$6.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,115. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.90. The company has a market cap of C$391.19 million and a P/E ratio of 19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.46.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$223.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

