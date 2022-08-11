Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Dexterra Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Dexterra Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE DXT remained flat at C$6.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,115. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.90. The company has a market cap of C$391.19 million and a P/E ratio of 19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.46.
About Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.
Featured Stories
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.