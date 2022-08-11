DEXTools (DEXT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $156,935.00

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000708 BTC on exchanges. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $17.02 million and approximately $156,935.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEXTools has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,351.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00131130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00061701 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,783,540 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEXTools

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

