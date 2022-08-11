DHT (NYSE:DHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.
DHT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DHT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.76. 162,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,829. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of -0.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT
DHT Company Profile
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DHT (DHT)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.