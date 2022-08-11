DHT (NYSE:DHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.76. 162,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,829. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of -0.27.

Get DHT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

DHT Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DHT by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,473,000 after acquiring an additional 522,016 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at $2,994,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in DHT by 300.6% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 400,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DHT by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 260,351 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DHT by 63.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 528,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 206,183 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.