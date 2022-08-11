DIA (DIA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.00 Million

DIA (DIA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. One DIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a market capitalization of $40.10 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,588.47 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00130755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00036512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00066598 BTC.

About DIA

DIA (DIA) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 82,300,225 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights. DIA’s official website is diadata.org.

DIA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

