DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Short Interest Update

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the July 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $96,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in DiamondHead by 96.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

DiamondHead Price Performance

Shares of DiamondHead stock remained flat at $9.87 on Thursday. 7,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,046. DiamondHead has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.