DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the July 15th total of 414,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DigiMax Global Stock Performance

DBKSF remained flat at $0.03 on Wednesday. DigiMax Global has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

DigiMax Global Company Profile

Featured Articles

DigiMax Global Inc, a technology company, provides advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various industries and verticals in Canada. Its products include Projected Personality Interpreter that empowers organizations with comparative insight for enhance hiring decisions, reducing employment attrition, and improving workplace culture; and Cryptohawk.Ai, a crypto price prediction indicator tools.

