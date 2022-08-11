DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the July 15th total of 414,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DigiMax Global Stock Performance
DBKSF remained flat at $0.03 on Wednesday. DigiMax Global has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.
DigiMax Global Company Profile
