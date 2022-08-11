Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 55.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 19,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE DLR opened at $132.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DLR shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.14.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

