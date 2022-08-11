Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Macquarie decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Digital Turbine stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

