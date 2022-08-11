Digitalcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $104,087.96 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $104,087.96 and $8.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,053.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,873.88 or 0.07790447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00162133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00257096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.30 or 0.00695531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.00592860 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005647 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,339,553 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

