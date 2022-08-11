Digitalcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $104,740.73 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,201.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,897.46 or 0.07840220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00180411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00019394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00258067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.02 or 0.00661195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00595983 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005502 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,344,028 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

