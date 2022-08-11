DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.50 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.73 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.75 EPS.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,734. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -132.91, a PEG ratio of 112.38 and a beta of 1.48. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.70.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,253. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 215.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

