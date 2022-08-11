Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $106.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.29 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

