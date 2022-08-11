DINGO TOKEN Trading 3.7% Lower This Week (DINGO)

DINGO TOKEN (DINGO) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One DINGO TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DINGO TOKEN has a market capitalization of $299,667.56 and approximately $1,489.00 worth of DINGO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DINGO TOKEN has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015210 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038300 BTC.
DINGO TOKEN Coin Profile
DINGO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @dingotoken.
DINGO TOKEN Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for DINGO TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DINGO TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.