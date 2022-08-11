Direct Line Insurance Group plc Declares Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3212 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DIISY traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 277 ($3.35) to GBX 262 ($3.17) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 326 ($3.94) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.40.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.