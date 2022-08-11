Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DIISY) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on September 26th

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3212 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of DIISY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 326 ($3.94) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.40.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.