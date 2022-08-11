Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance
DIISY stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $17.55.
Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3212 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
See Also
