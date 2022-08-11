Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

DIISY stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3212 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIISY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 326 ($3.94) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.40.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

