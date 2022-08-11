Discovery Value Fund Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,433 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Atlassian accounts for about 0.1% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $8.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.92. 42,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.11.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

