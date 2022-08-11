Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) shares rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.33 and last traded at $51.21. Approximately 50,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 92,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Return International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPIN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 251.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,770,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period.

