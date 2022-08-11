DOC.COM Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million (MTC)

DOC.COM (MTC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, DOC.COM has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One DOC.COM coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $65,554.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,255.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00037508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00130564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00063960 BTC.

About DOC.COM

DOC.COM (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic. The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC. DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

