Dogelon Mars (ELON) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Dogelon Mars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a total market capitalization of $181.27 million and $3.16 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015359 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00038408 BTC.
