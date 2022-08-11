Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Price Performance

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.69.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $254.39 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.06 and a 200-day moving average of $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

