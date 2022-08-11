Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,126 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,253,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $329,472,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 719.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $165.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

