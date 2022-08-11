Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.03

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$71.03 and traded as high as C$76.74. Dollarama shares last traded at C$76.07, with a volume of 611,913 shares changing hands.

DOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$75.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$71.12. The stock has a market cap of C$22.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

In related news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total value of C$133,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

