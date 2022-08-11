Doma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of Doma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $61,709.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,977,090 shares in the company, valued at $38,861,442.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Doma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Doma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Doma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Doma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Doma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Doma Trading Up 25.0 %

DOMA opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Doma has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Doma had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.07%. The company had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DOMA. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Featured Stories

