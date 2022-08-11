Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,095 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $32,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,353,241,000 after purchasing an additional 493,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,369,000 after purchasing an additional 376,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

NYSE D opened at $82.14 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $81.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

