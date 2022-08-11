Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.25 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,140. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

