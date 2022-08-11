DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 335 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

V stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,931. The stock has a market cap of $401.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $238.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

