Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $4,798,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Dover by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Barclays dropped their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $135.83 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $116.66 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

