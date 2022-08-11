DPRating Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30,756.00 (RATING)

DPRating (RATING) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One DPRating coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DPRating has a market capitalization of $345,901.17 and approximately $30,756.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DPRating has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,156.40 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00037654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00127311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00067409 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com.

DPRating Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

