Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,808 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.44% of Dream Finders Homes worth $22,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 169,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 28.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. 17.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFH. Bank of America cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

NASDAQ DFH opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $23.09.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $793.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.54 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 43.57%. The company’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

