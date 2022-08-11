DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Director Peter I. Tumminello Buys 3,000 Shares

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DTM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,247. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.63 and a twelve month high of $59.36.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,971,000 after buying an additional 1,576,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,847,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,254,000 after buying an additional 175,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after buying an additional 259,907 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after buying an additional 1,506,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

