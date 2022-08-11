Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Hits $0.0379 on Top Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $17,805.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

