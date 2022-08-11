DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111,343.00

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00012887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $111,343.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00039674 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io.

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

