Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe Sells 4,700 Shares

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.51. 2,625,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,878. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

