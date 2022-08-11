Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe Sells 4,700 Shares

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.51. 2,625,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,878. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

