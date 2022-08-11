Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exelon Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

