Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance
Shares of VEA opened at $43.38 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09.
