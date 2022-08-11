Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $45,000 Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after acquiring an additional 170,580 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 3.3 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $129.88 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.99.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

