Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $99.18 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.16.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.184 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.